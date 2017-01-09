Alberta patients will soon have access to personal health records online

The future of health care has (almost) arrived.

Sometime in early 2017, Albertans will be able to access their personal health records, request prescription renewals, or chat with a health professionals – all from their phone or computer.

“This will help patients be partners in their health care delivery,” said Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman.

The online health records portal will be provided through Alberta Health Services, and has been in the works since 2011. The project will cost a total of $64.7 million for development and implementation.

Hoffman compared the health record portal to online banking.

“I have the utmost confidence my (banking) information is being dealt with safely and in a way that protects me, but also gives me the ability to manage my bank account from home on the weekend,” said the health minister.

In addition to scheduling appointments online, Albertans will be able to instantly access their medical history, which will come in handy when they see a new health care practitioner.

“Being able to pull that up on your phone and share the different medications you’re on, or tests you may have had (…) is one way this will be really positive for Albertans,” said Hoffman.

LaReina Johnson, an occupational health nurse at the Red Deer Regional Hospital, agreed.

“If people can look up what’s going on with their health, then they can formulate better questions and put the puzzle pieces together,” Johnson said.

Working in a hospital, Johnson has seen the frustration patients go through when they currently try to access their health care records.

“You have to request them through a paper form, and it has to go through different avenues just so you can access your own health records…It’s a little bit tedious and discouraging for people.”

She noted patients will have to ensure they protect their health care passwords.