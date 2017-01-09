CTrain ride perfect venue for Calgary boy’s birthday party

As it turns out, the CTrain makes a great locale for birthday parties.

No, there wasn’t cake with candles, or even snacks on the ride, but for Sam Hester’s son – a train-obsessed eight-year-old – there were opportunities to glance out the window and enjoy the ride on Sunday.

“My son was in heaven, and his friends indulged him,” said Hester, a local artist, and transit user. “They let him spout transit trivia to them the whole time they were on the train.”

Hester said the party plan was her son’s brainchild. He’s a huge transit enthusiast, so much so that she’s now privy to countless tidbits like the difference in CTrain models, and even exhaust pipes on buses.

“My job was more to say: how could we make the logistics work,” said Hester. She told him there wouldn’t be room for opening presents on the train, or having a large, loud group.

“We picked six friends, brought one balloon and packed snacks for the end of the line and asked his friends to bring food donations. We dropped that stuff off at our house before we got on the train,” Hester said.

She was quick to point out her son’s to-do wasn’t a big bash, but a subdued gathering. Hester followed Calgary Transit’s etiquette, ensuring her party behaved as any other passenger would, and made sure to bring an activity for the kids.

Little sketches and captions made up a bingo card that Hester and her son made together, which they planned perfectly with what kinds of things you may come across on a transit ride: people wearing hats, and of course her son’s favourite CTrain model: the old U2s.

Ron Collins, spokesman for Calgary Transit, said they’re no strangers to special requests from passengers. He noted from time to time they see birthday parties, even wedding parties, integrating buses or CTrains in their celebrations.

“Having our riders of the future taking it in at a young age, why wouldn’t they ride on a CTrain,” said Collins. “It’s very cute. They seemed to be enjoying themselves on their birthday party outing and we see that as a good thing.”

Hester said her son’s celebration wasn’t lost on other passengers. Although some parents gave her a sympathetic look, most were happy to see an enthused group of kids wondering at their city’s own transit network.

“We got some awesome comments. We had one lady on her way home from work and she was excited to see we were having a birthday party,” said Hester. “Two gentlemen struck up a conversation with each other about the types of birthday parties their kids have had.”