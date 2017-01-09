Donor registry shows few Albertans sign up to be organ donors

Are you an organ and tissue donor?

Nearly three years after Alberta created an organ donor registry, only eight per cent of Albertans have officially registered to donate.

“Before the registry was created in 2014, we don’t know how many people indicated their consent by signing the back of their heath card. That was one of the reasons the registry was created,” said Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokeswoman Carolyn Ziegler.

Since the provincial government announced an online organ donation registry in 2014, more than 250,000 Albertans have signed up to potentially give the ultimate gift, according to AHS.

The vast majority – 93 per cent – were asked by a motor registry agent to while renewing their driver’s license.

The other seven per cent of those people signed up online.

More than 600 people in Alberta are currently waiting for an organ transplant. Kidneys have the longest wait-list.

Experts aren’t seeing the registry make a big difference yet on the wait times.

“Our numbers have increased slightly since the registry has come on board. But I don’t think it’s made a lot of impact yet,” said Sharon Hovey, manager of the Southern Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Program.