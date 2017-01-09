New Calgary Police Commission chair ready to work with police on creating change

The man who now sits at the head of the Calgary Police Commission table says he’s ready to help lead the Calgary Police Service through their current challenges.

Brian Thiessen, the new CPC chair, is a lawyer and a partner at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Thiessen’s work focuses on employment and labour issues, including employment arrangements, workplace investigations, privacy law matters, employment disputes, and human rights complaints.

In a sit down interview with Metro, Thiessen talked about how he plans leading the CPC in their efforts to support Chief Roger Chaffin through issues in the force such as workplace bullying and harassment, making changes to the police act and conducting a review into the increased number of officer-involved shootings in 2016.

WORKPLACE CULTURE (Bullying and harassment)

In 2016 the Calgary Police Service found themselves under a microscope after a 2013 internal audit came to light indicating issues of bullying and harassment within the force—something Thiessen has already begun addressing with the CPC and CPS executive.

“The starting point is there has to be an independent objective person that can take in complaints,” he said. “If you’re a member of a minority group, have gender issue, whatever your issue is, you have to have the ability to go to an independent objective person on an anonymous basis as possible, be able to complain.”

At the last CPC meeting, Thiessen and the commission presented a seven-point plan to the CPS which includes hiring an independent third party to be in that position, as well as having an external expert address recommendations from the 2013 review, and offering training to all members in consultation with the Calgary Police Association, on the promotion of job placement policies and human-rights accommodation policy.

“That’s an example of the strategic direction we want the CPS to take and goal posts we’re going to measure them by,” he said. “That allows us to influence what they do.“

POLICE ACT

In 2016 Chaffin raised numerous concerns about the police act and the limits it puts on a chief or service and how they deal with specific issues.

One such issue was raised when it came to light a CPS member had been on paid suspension for nearly eight years, raking in around 800K during his suspension.

Thiessen said he believes the commission plays a role in helping the chief raise his concerns and helping to push for reforms to the act.

“There are four bodies that play a role in reforming the police act, most importantly the province because it’s provincial legislation,” he said. “I know they’re interested in reforming it, but it’s a massive undertaking.”

Thiessen said the statute is very dated, and in a perfect world there would be a total overhaul, but until that time he said they will help the chief pin point issues (such as paid suspensions).

“There are specific clauses in the police act that we can narrow down to what effectively allows us to deal with employee issues,” he said. “So what we’re working on is bringing forward a small suite of changes to the act that we can bring forward to the Minister of Justice.”

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS

Over the course of 2016 there were 10 officer-involved shootings in Calgary—something that has caused alarm and raised questions for citizens.

Further, the investigative body in charge of looking into these cases, ASIRT, often takes a year or more to complete their investigation—leaving the officers involved and citizens in the lurch, wondering if the actions were appropriate.

Thiessen said ASIRT’s role is to get down to the nitty-gritty of individual issues—which takes some time—which allows the commission not to focus on each complaint until they have the facts.

“That’s really important so that we don’t have a knee jerk reaction,” he said. “ASIRT does their job, and then it comes back to us, but the good thing that Chief Chaffin is doing is that he isn’t waiting for ASIRT to be done until he does something.”

Thiessen said the chief has requested an independent review of the service on their practices and policies regarding officer-involved shootings.

“For the commission that is something we can be involved in,” he said. ‘The chief has spoken with us about it and the Justice Minister about it, and anything we can do to help him get that review, we will do.”