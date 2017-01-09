West Ridge school opens doors to 350 students

When Grade 6 student Siena Jones talks about the new West Ridge School, where she is a student, she’s all smiles.

Jones is one of 350 students who now call West Ridge home.

Prior to its opening at the beginning of the month, students now attending West Ridge were spread out at three different area schools: Wildwood, Vincent Massey and West Springs. They were participating in a school-within-a-school model while waiting for West Ridge to be ready—and things were a little crowded.

“We were about 100 people over capacity and the library was split into four classrooms.” said the 11-year-old who was housed at West Springs School for the first half of the year. “It was kind of weird cause when West Springs had something planned the West Ridge students didn’t always get to do the same things. We were treated as two separate schools but we were sharing a building.”

Jones said there are many things to be excited about now that they're at West Ridge.

“My favourite thing is the new library or learning commons. At West Springs we had a lot of children’s picture books because it’s a K-4 school but now we have way more books meant for Grade 5 to 9 kids so it opens up a whole new world of reading for us,” she said.

West Ridge principal, Ryan O’Shaughessy, said other highlights include flex spaces, two gymnasiums (one with a retractable stage), and technology.

“Our facility is state of the art,” he said. “We’ve got a great design and construction area… we’ve got the first three-in-one 3D printer, C and C mill and laser cutter.”

Dany Breton, superintendent of facilities for the Calgary Board of Education, said seven new CBE schools or learning centres , including the Aboriginal Learning Center and Christine Meikle School (designed to accommodate students with special needs) , have opened in the last two months.

He said three other schools, McKenzie Highlands School, Dr. Martha Cohen School, and Elbow Park school, were slightly delayed by weather, but are expected to open shortly. Meanwhile the students from those schools continue to participate in the school-within-a-school model.

"They are delayed somewhat, but we want to ensure we provide a quality learning environment first and foremost, before transitioning the students into the new buildings,” Breton said.

The CBE has also incorporated new design elements into the schools, which has taken a little extra time, one of which is including historical elements from the old Elbow Park School into the new building.

“Elbow Park is a replacement school that incorporates the original façade of the school that was built in the 1920s and so it's truly unique,” Breton said.

Raquel Chondronikolis has two kids attending West Ridge and a third that will attend next year. She said the school is a big win for their community.