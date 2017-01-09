Whole Foods quietly cancels plans for Calgary store

Organic food retailer Whole Foods has confirmed it no longer has plans to open stores in Calgary or Edmonton, but the company is remaining tight lipped as to why.



The US-based company had been open about its Calgary expansion plans since 2015.



Now it has removed Calgary and Edmonton from it planned store listings on its website.



The company would not make a spokesperson available for an interview, but in an emailed statement simply confirmed the news.



Kevin Grier, a retail analyst based in Guelph, Ont., said the poor Alberta economy, hit hard by low oil prices, likely played a role in Whole Foods decision.



“An upscale store like that needs a critical mass of affluent, confident shoppers and the fact they are cancelling or postponing stores tells me it's indicative of the market there,” he said.



Kristy Page knows what it takes to sell organic produce in Calgary. She owns Willow Natural Foods in Inglewood. Her store is fewer than 2,000 square feet, but features mostly local produce.



“We have an opportunity to support the local farmers and producers of food, whereas the larger markets like Whole Foods and Wal-Mart are looking more for imported goods,” she said.



Page noted that a bigger operator like Whole Foods coming in would have opened up new suppliers for her, but for now her customers are happy with her selection.



However Carrie Adair, a Calgary blogger who publishes wheatfreemom.com, is disappointed because she’s seen whole foods support local suppliers in other cities.



“I was just in Seattle they carry a yogurt that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Adair. “They tend to carry local, even though they’re a bigger name store.”



She wonders how a city like Victoria can support a Whole Foods, while Edmonton and Calgary must do without.



“I’m a foodie,” said Adair. “I like finding different foods. I thought it would be good for Calgary and Edmonton.”



- With files from Canadian Press