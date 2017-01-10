Airdrie, Okotoks in top 10 most monogamous Canada cities: survey

If you’re looking for everlasting love, there’s a good bet you’ll find it in Airdrie.

The Alberta city has been named on of Canada’s most monogamous cities.

Based on a study by EliteSingles, analyzing data from 20,000 anonymous members, Airdrie took the number six spot for cities where people most value monogamy. Okotoks made number eight – but Calgary didn’t even place on the top 10.

The study looked at the extent to which the randomly selected participants agreed with the statement "I believe that monogamy is essential in a relationship." The results were then averaged out by area.

It’s also apparent that the women of Airdrie aren’t dipping their pens in someone else’s ink, browsing the buffet or buying the car but riding the bike – the city comes in second place for most monogamous women in the country.

On the other hand, Airdrie’s male population doesn’t make the list (Uh-Oh).

For those looking for love outside the province, Aurora, ON made number one.