ASIRT investigating Calgary police use-of-force incident at Blackfoot Truck Stop
ASIRT said the 31-year-old man attempted to drive away from police before he ran into a tree. It was later noticed that he had several cuts on his head.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Adding to their already packed caseload, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (
In 2016, ASIRT opened more than 75 cases, including 10 Calgary police officer-involved shootings. This is in addition to cases from years past not yet closed.
According to a release sent out by ASIRT Tuesday, on Dec. 31,
ASIRT said before the officers were able to do a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle floored it, trying to get away from the police, before hitting a tree a short distance away.
They said the driver then exited the vehicle and tried to run away.
When
“It was unknown at the time whether the lacerations were due to the vehicle collision or whether they were a result of the altercation,” said the release.
ASIRT said their investigation will focus on the circumstances around the conduct of the officers while engaged with the man. No further information will be released until the case is closed.