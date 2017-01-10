ASIRT investigating Calgary police use-of-force incident at Blackfoot Truck Stop

Adding to their already packed caseload, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team ( ASIRT ) is investigating a New Year's Eve use-of-force incident involving Calgary police.

In 2016, ASIRT opened more than 75 cases, including 10 Calgary police officer-involved shootings. This is in addition to cases from years past not yet closed.

According to a release sent out by ASIRT Tuesday, on Dec. 31, 2016 around 11 p.m. a CPS officers were on patrol at the Blackfoot Truck stop when they saw a black vehicle with “a licence plate that appeared suspicious.”

ASIRT said before the officers were able to do a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle floored it, trying to get away from the police, before hitting a tree a short distance away.

They said the driver then exited the vehicle and tried to run away.

When officer confronted the 31-year-old man an altercation took place and the man was taken into custody where it was noticed that the man had cuts on his head. He was then transported to hospital for medical attention.

“It was unknown at the time whether the lacerations were due to the vehicle collision or whether they were a result of the altercation,” said the release.