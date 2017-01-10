Calgarians were well entertained in 2016

Board games. Escape rooms. Axe throwing.

It’s not just a passing fad – Calgary’s entertainment businesses just had a great year, and are formally saying that they’re here to stay.

“There was an explosion, definitely, in entertainment,” said Adil Hooda, co-owner of the Locked Room franchise of escape rooms. “Pips (board gaming) opened up in Marda Loop, Hexagon in Kensington.

“I think people in Calgary wanted to get out of their regular thing and do something more interesting.”

ESCAPE ROOMS

For the uninitiated, an escape room is a room filled with puzzles, which a group of players must solve within an hour to leave the room and complete the game.

In just a few years, more than a dozen escape room businesses have opened up, each with an average of four rooms, and yet Calgarians are showing no signs of slowing down as they tear through the rooms.

The Locked Room opened two more locations in 2016 – again, with four rooms each – and had more than 110,000 participants.

“From what we’ve seen, from other cities, it’s long lasting,” explained Hooda. “People on average do about two rooms a year, and there’s plenty of selection. We’ve found that, until you hit the 30 game mark, it doesn’t drop off in excitement.”

But where escape rooms offer a new challenge with every room, Calgary’s sharpest entertainment option, axe throwing, brings forward the same challenge, but more refined, each time.

AXE THROWING

Axe Throwing Calgary opened its doors in 2016 and focused on cultivating an upbeat and lively atmosphere. It seems a little quirky and niche, but the end Axe Throwing Calgary had a full league running, and found itself become a unique draw in the corporate sector.

“A lot companies book for team building, and we get a lot of referral business because of that,” said Tiffanee Ford, manager.

“Obviously, we’re a small and new business, but we definitely did well. We did face challenges with the economy, but our first year was a success.”

Now, axe throwing is on its way to become the next bowling for Calgarians.

For the less physical, there’s always beer and board games.

BOARD GAME CAFES

Until December of 2015, it wasn’t a business that even existed in Calgary.

That all changed with the launch of Pips in Marda Loop, which was swiftly followed by several competitors like Boxcar, Metal Galaxy and most recently, Hexagon in Kensington.

Randy Wong, co-owner of Hexagon, said they’re becoming such a popular option for Calgarians because they can be cheaper than going to the movies and allow for face-to-face interaction.

Shea Ashbee, co-owner of Pips, said business remained consistent even through the summer – so it’s not just something to do when it’s cold out. From date nights to birthdays, family outings, corporate events and more, Pips draws a diverse crowd.

Ashbee attributes much of their success to a surge in Euro-style board games, like Settlers of Catan – Calgarians are ready to try something new.

A NEW YEAR

The future is looking up for all entertainment businesses. Pips is expanding their basement to double their table space.

Axe Throwing Calgary is looking to expand in Winnipeg.

And the Locked Room is working on a new alien themed room, while also focusing on a brand new, archery-meets-dodge ball business.