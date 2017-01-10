First Calgary committee meeting of 2017 scrapped with lack of quorum

Three items on the city’s Priorities and Finance committee agenda will have to wait, after the poorly attended 9:30 a.m. meeting was ultimately cancelled.



There were only three council members present at the meeting, and four were needed to keep going according to council’s procedural bylaws.



Coun. Evan Woolley, who was at the meeting with both mayor Naheed Nenshi and Coun. Ward Sutherland, said his colleagues missed the beginning of the meeting because of traffic.



“They got stuck in the terrible traffic just like many Calgarians did this morning,” said Woolley.



The items can either be forwarded direct to council, or be brought to a future committee meeting.