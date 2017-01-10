Calgary Police respond to attempted robbery at BMO in Marlborough

A suspect attempted to rob the BMO at 3800 Memorial drive over the lunch hour Tuesday.

Calgary Police say a suspect entered the bank and indicated to the teller he had a weapon, but it was not seen.

Det. Andy Nguyen of the Calgary Police Service was unable to say if the man made off with any cash.

He was last seen on foot heading out the door.

A man who was in the bank at the time and asked only to be identified as Presnail said he was unaware anything was going on until the manager came out and asked everyone to leave.

“That's the first time I've ever been in a bank when someone's holding it up, but it was so quiet,” he said.

Nguyen said officers who specialize in bank robberies were at the scene collecting forensic evidence. Officers were also checking out nearby security cameras for possible footage of the suspect.