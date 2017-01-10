Calgary post-secondary seeing uptick in U.S. applicants

It’s not a new Trump card, but one Calgary’s post-secondary institutions are continually, and strategically cashing in on.

The University of Calgary, and Alberta College for Art and Design are seeing a marked increase in U.S. student applications – and it’s not just a post-Trump era coincidence, but a plan that has been in the works for some time.

Dmetri Berko, student recruitment manager with ACAD said they’ve seen a more than 100 per cent increase in applications, and the application deadline is Feb 1 – actual numbers are up to 17 applications last February from 10. But Berko said they’ve been spending a pretty penny to see the interest increase.

Marketing and recruiting at the school are actively putting money in the U.S. to take advantage of the school’s proximity to an international airport, cheap comparative costs in programming, and a great exchange rate.

“We’re leveraging the fact that you’re coming to Canada, we’re mentioning it a lot more in our ads,” Berko said. “We’re not going to the full extent of saying ‘escape to Canada.’”

As an aside, he said they did brainstorm a “don’t get Trumped” zinger.

Dru Marshall, U of C provost, said they’ve seen an 130 per cent increase in undergraduate student applications, that's 37 applicants in 2016 and 86 so far in 2017, and the school is expecting to see more of an increase in U.S. recruitment numbers by the end of their applicant deadline.

“Have we focused on U.S. in the past two years on recruitment? Absolutely, much more so than we were before,” said Marshall. “I would have been disappointed if we hadn’t seen increases.”

Marshall noted for their ad campaigns the school’s reputation sells itself, they’re careful about being apolitical – in her mind, it’s too early to attribute any increases to a “Trump factor.”

For Mount Royal University the student exodus is trickling in.

Phil Warsaba, associate vice-president, enrolment management at MRU said out of 13,443 applicants, less than 1 per cent came from the U.S. but the numbers have been rising over four years, and he expects that trend to continue.

“In addition to changing political landscapes, there are many factors that influence international demand, such as Mount Royal’s growing reputation for degree offerings, a favourable foreign exchange rate and the high quality of life enjoyed by Calgarians," said Warsaba.