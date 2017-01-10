Calgary property company plans to charge new tenants a carbon tax fee

A Calgary property management company says it’s attempting to improve energy efficiency as it asks renters to pay a monthly $17 carbon tax fee on top of rent.

Craig Orchard, director of operations with Omega Properties, said the fee will be added to all new leases at their Riley Park Tower property. Current renters won’t see the fee until their lease is up for renewal.

“We didn’t want to just add it back onto our rent and make it something people can negotiate,” said Orchard.

Omega arrived at the $17 by looking at the gigajoules of natural gas their property burned last year, and multiplying that by the $1.011 the carbon tax adds per gigajoule.

They then divided the added cost of the carbon tax between the building’s 250 units, bringing them to the $17 total.

Orchard noted that for a household that will receive a $200 rebate, that $17 would not break the bank over the course of the year.

The province’s carbon tax calculator shows the average single person earning $45,000 would get a $100 rebate. A couple earning a net income of $90,000 would receive a $150 rebate.

Orchard said the fee they collect will not be lumped in with the rental income but will instead go into a green fund for building upgrades.

“Before the NDP was in power – we were taking steps to make things more efficient,” he said, noting they replaced all the buildings lights with LEDs.



“It would’ve been really nice if we had a carrot from the government in terms of rebates for energy efficient equipment,” said Orchard.

Gerry Baxter, executive director of the Calgary Residential Rental association, said the landlords he represents haven’t spoken a lot about how they will recoup their costs on the new tax, but they have noted the inequity of the system’s structure.