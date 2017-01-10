New Calgary Police Association president plans press conference to present united front

The new president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA) wants to show a united front.

Leading up to his first press conference, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m., CPA president Les Kaminski sent out an email, which was provided to Metro, to members requesting their assistance.

He asked that up to 100 members come in full uniform to stand behind him while he delivers a prepared statement to the media.

“The message is powerful but positive and you will be afforded an opportunity to hear it before it’s delivered,” he wrote. “I believe that having you standing behind me will send a powerful message of unity and solidarity to the executive, to the Police Commission, and to the public. We will be heard.”

He said officers who participated would be provided a drink of their choice at an informal "debriefing" following the media availability.

In a second email, Kaminski made a slight change, asking that only off-duty members attend in plain clothes, and made no mention of any free beverages, or the debriefing.

“I can assure you that you will only be asked to provide me with a backdrop as I deliver a prepared message and then answer any follow-up questions the media may have,” said the CPA president.

Kaminski was elected as CPA president in December of 2016 and began his duties January 1, 2017.