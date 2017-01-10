Future of Calgary Crime Stoppers unsure due to lack of funding

As Calgary Crime Stoppers prepares to celebrate their 35th anniversary of helping curb crime and catch criminals in our city, a lack of financial support from corporate sponsors has them wondering if they’ll make it to year 36.

Calgary Crime Stoppers president Curtis Dyck said they’ve seen a downward trend in their financial support since the collapse of the oil and gas market.

“Being in Calgary, and the nature of the current market, bigger energy companies don’t support us in the same way they did when oil was $125 a barrel,” he said. “We’ve exhausted over the last 12 months trying to reach anyone in city council who will listen.”

Dyck said without any luck they’ve headed back to the drawing board, trying to find new ways to generate the $150,000 it takes to run the program annually. He said they have a golf tournament in the works for June and a special birthday celebration is also on the horizon.

Without appropriate funding, Dyck said Crime Stoppers will struggle.

“It’ll be a reduction in awareness and the program as a whole,” he said. “In a worst case scenario, if we don’t have money coming in, the program can’t operate.”

Dyck said since the program began 35 years ago they’ve helped remove $291 million in drugs from Calgary streets, helped close 14,000 cases and recovered $17 million in stolen property.

“People need to be aware of the value of this program in every community in our city,” he said. “It’s not really big dollars in my mind. When we spend half a million dollars on a giant circle above Deerfoot trail, and we need 150K a year to run, I think there is big value here.”

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Naheed Nenshi have declared January Crime Stoppers awareness month—something Dyck said isn’t enough.