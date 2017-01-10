Mount Royal University welcomes new Conservatory Director

Mount Royal University’s Conservatory has a new director, who is looking to strike a harmonious chord at the institution.



Brad Mahon is taking on the Conservatory as a new director during an exciting time. Their enrolment is at a record high, and he’s hoping to use that momentum to take MRU’s programs a step further.



“It’s pretty surreal, just to walk around and see the place,” said Mahon. “When I started, some of the senior instructors said we’d have a proper concert hall, and a world-class facility, and here we are. When you take all that into perspective it’s pretty overwhelming.”



But there’s a counterpoint the classical guitarist has to deal with. In 2016, as students readied for the beginning of their September semester, two key professors were let go, sparking a crescendo of angst from musicians across the country.



Mahon said he’s worked with both John Kadz and Bill van der Sloot, both instructors who touched his career in their own way.



“It’s difficult because I empathize…I know from my own professional experience that there’s these difficult decisions,” said Mahon. “I see myself as the coach of a hockey team, and I’ve got great players and that’s how I’m going forward.”



And although the difficult decision, brought on by tough economic times, did throw students off, Mahon hopes to begin the healing process, and gain back trust.



“There’s a lot of emotion and passion involved,” Mahon said. “For the students that feel betrayed…I just ask them to move forward with us, I know it’s not easy, but I ask them to trust me.”



He’s starting 2017 off by taking the “talented team” he’s been blessed with and working to implement preschool programs at the conservatory, to help build that relationship with families.



Another pet-project for fall 2017, Mahon is hoping to get accredited programming back at the Conservatory.



And to top it off he’s looking at teaching certification programs.



He’s got a lot of ideas.



“I could go on and on,” Mahon said.