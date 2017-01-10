Nelson Mandela teacher uses books and technology to expand student horizons

Jeff Thompson lights up with joy as he tells you about all the books, technologies and projects he gets to help students with in his position as learning commons leader at the new Nelson Mandela High School.

Thompson is in a unique position of having the job of outfitting the learning commons (which includes a library, makers space, collaboration spaces, desks and computers) at Nelson Mandela with all the books and equipment students might need or want.

“This is a dream job. It makes me feel like I get to come to work and do what I love every day,” he said. “Getting to see kids digging into something and knowing I helped them do that — it’s the only thing I ever wanted to do.”

Not only does Thompson hand pick all the books for the learning commons, but he also helps students and teachers alike use professional grade equipment for their school projects.

“One of the reasons I got hired is I have a lot of technology knowledge, so robotics, 3D printing, video, photography — and those are all things I can help students and teachers with,” he said. “I’m also really into the books, I really love that stuff, so all the things I love most in my life I get to do as a job every day."

Gavin Davies, a Grade 11 student at Mandela, says the technologies Thompson has outfitted the learning commons with makes him want to come to school early and participate in things like putting together their daily newscast.

“It’s just awesome to come in here and have access to a camera or the 3D printer and having someone know how to use those things allows us to experience things we might not get to normally experience,” he said.

Davies said it’s totally changed his learning experience.

“When you’re excited to do something you don’t mind showing up early, and I’m excited to use the cool things we have here,” he said. “Mr. Thompson is really engaged with his students. He helps us with whatever we need and he bonds with us — he’s like a friend.”

Grade 10 student Mariyam Rabbani said she loves how Thompson engages them in choosing books for the school.

“I noticed that every single book here has been recommended on Goodreads,” she said. “Mr. Thompson will ask you if you liked a book and if you didn’t like it he’ll recommend other books — t’s amazing how much he cares about what you’re reading and what you want to read.”

Thompson said he hopes what he’s doing has a lasting impact on his students.