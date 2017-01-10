Nelson Mandela teacher uses books and technology to expand student horizons
Jeff Thompson hand picks all the books for Nelson Mandela High School, and is well versed in robotics and 3D printing.
Jeff Thompson lights up with joy as he tells you about all the books,
Thompson is in a unique position of having the job of outfitting the learning commons (which includes a library, makers space, collaboration spaces,
“This is a dream job. It makes me feel like I get to come to work and do what I love every day,” he said. “Getting to see kids digging into something and knowing I helped them do that — it’s the only thing I ever wanted to do.”
Not only does
“One of the reasons I got hired is I have a lot of technology knowledge, so robotics, 3D printing, video, photography — and those are all things I can help students and teachers with,” he said. “I’m also really into the books, I really love that stuff, so all the things I love most in my life I get to do
Gavin Davies, a Grade 11 student at Mandela, says the technologies Thompson has outfitted the learning commons with makes him want to come to school early and participate in things like putting together their daily newscast.
“It’s just awesome to come in here and have access to a camera or the 3D printer and having someone know how to use those things allows us to experience things we might not get to normally experience,” he said.
Davies said it’s totally changed his learning experience.
“When you’re excited to do something you don’t mind showing up early, and I’m excited to use the cool things we have here,” he said. “Mr. Thompson is really engaged with his students. He helps us with whatever we need and he bonds with us — he’s like a friend.”
Grade 10 student
“I noticed that every single book here has been recommended on Goodreads,” she said. “Mr. Thompson will ask you if you liked a book and if you didn’t like it he’ll recommend other books — t’s amazing how much he cares about what you’re reading and what you want to read.”
Thompson said he hopes what he’s doing has a lasting impact on his students.
“I think that in our modern world creativity and problem solving or traits that we need to solve some of the issues in the future and having access and being told you can come up with creative solutions in the work that