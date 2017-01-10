Thieves use stolen truck to smash into Okotoks gas station, steal ATM

Thieves used a stolen F-350 truck to smash into an Okotoks gas station and steal an ATM Tuesday morning.

Okotoks RCMP say the break-in happened around 5:40 a.m. at the North Railway Shell Gas Station.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects driving the truck in reverse through the store’s front windows.

The suspects put an ATM in the back of the truck and drove off.

The store was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Police found the stolen vehicle a half hour later in High River along with the empty ATM.

Police are not sure how much money was stolen.