U of C updated sexual violence policy taking community approach, promising data

Tackling consent, sexual violence and how to get help: the University of Calgary’s new sexual violence policy is being hailed as a “student friendly” approach by student leaders.

The drafted policy is online for the U of C community to critique for 30 days while other campus stakeholders review it. Eventually, a version of the policy will be implemented, but provost Dru Marshall said it’s not a rushed process; she wants to get it right.

“This is probably one of the number one issues on North American campuses right now,” said Marshall. “We want to make sure we get it right, not necessarily do it quickly.”

Student organizations like the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA) have been asking for stand alone sexual assault policies, ones that detail specific definitions and mandates to collect data. This draft policy by the U of C seems to fit the bill – there’s a section detailing how data could be collected and used for “community education,” without disclosing any personal information.

“Having a more honest picture of the data for campuses, I think that’s a very progressive step,” said SU student life vice president Patrick Ma.

Marshall noted this policy is only part of a much broader strategy on sexual violence and harassment.



“I anticipate that with this type of policy we would see an increase in reporting,” said Marshall. “The intent is to make it easier for people who have experienced sexual assault or sexual violence to report these kinds of things.”

Ma was on the drafting sub-committee to make sure the policy was navigable for students, and coming out on the other side, he’d call the sexual violence policy “student friendly.”