Calgary International Airport and Uber reach deal to allow YYC fares

Uber's service to the Calgary International Airport has landed.

Although the ride service giant has been active in the city since December, incoming visitors and those returning to YYC haven't been able to request rides home from the airport.

Joining other rideshare services that offer rides to and from the airport, Uber now has a stake in the designated pick up and drop off spots for transportation network companies. On the departures level, passengers can be dropped off anywhere, and when being picked up, the airport authority has set up a spot either at Door 1 or Door 12 on the departures level.



“While Edmonton was the first city in Alberta to regulate ridesharing, we are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Calgary Airport Authority, the first airport in Alberta to allow both residents and visitors in Calgary to ride with Uber easily to and from the airport,” said Uber Alberta's general manager Ramit Kar.

This agreement will see an extra $4.50 charge, on top of Uber's usual costs.

Roger Richard, president of Associated Cabs said he's not concerned with the service. His company has serviced a taxi stand at YYC for years in a multi-year deal that was made with the airport.

"There's no doubt we offer superior and much much safer service," said Richard. "I'm sure the public will recognize that and use us as their transportation company."