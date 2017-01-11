Calgary courtroom full of prospective jurors for triple murder trial

CALGARY — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of killing a boy and his grandparents.

Douglas Garland was arrested in 2014 following the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien.

Garland faces three counts of first-degree murder in a five-week trial that is to begin on Monday.

A total of 472 people were called as part of a prospective pool from which 14 jurors and two alternates will be chosen.

A large ceremonial courtroom and two smaller ones were full this morning.