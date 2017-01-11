Calgary courtroom full of prospective jurors for triple murder trial
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of killing a boy and his grandparents.
Douglas Garland was arrested in 2014 following the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien.
Garland faces three counts of first-degree murder in a five-week trial that is to begin on Monday.
A total of 472 people were called as part of a prospective pool from which 14 jurors and two alternates will be chosen.
A large ceremonial courtroom and two smaller ones were full this morning.
The bodies of Nathan and his grandparents have not been found.
Most Popular
-
Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza fighting at UFC Fight Night in Halifax
-
One Toronto woman's plan to bring more diversity to academia
-
Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tries to jump out window to escape
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family