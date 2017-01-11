Calgary MLA Richard Gotfried endorses Jason Kenney for PC leader
The MLA for Calgary-Fish Creek says unity is needed amongst Alberta conservatives
Jason Kenney has yet another backer in his bid to lead the Alberta Progressive Conservatives and ultimately unite the right.
Calgary-Fish Creek Richard Gotfried announced his support for Kenney at a Calgary rally attended by about 700.
Gotfried said he’s been hearing from his constituents that they want a united conservative front for the 2019 election.
“Jason Kenney is both the right person and the best person to re-unite Alberta conservatives,” said Gotfried in a statement. “He’s smart, experienced, articulate and resourceful. He’s a consensus builder with the gifted leadership skills needed for a new, big tent party for Alberta conservatives.”
In the same statement, Kenney said he’s grateful for the support.