Officer-involved shootings a top concern for incoming Calgary Police Association president

Despite an email asking for a show of force from Calgary Police Service members, new Calgary Police Association President Les Kaminski stood alone at his first press conference Wednesday.

“Initially, I really wanted to create an impact,” he said. “Our members are searching for a voice, they want to be heard.”

After a meeting with the CPS executive and the Calgary Police Commission Tuesday, Kaminski said he left feeling “really good,” that they had a place back at the table and would be listened to.

But, when asked why no members stood with him Wednesday, Kaminski said it was because CPC chair, Brian Thiessen had raised concerns.

“Mr. Thiessen expressed some concerns about the optics of having those members there, and out of respect for that and because we felt like we had won what we wanted to achieve yesterday, I decided to appear in front of you alone,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the CPC said however, that Thiessen didn’t express any concerns. They said he simply told Kaminski that he didn’t need to have 100 officers standing behind him for the commission to listen to his concerns.

Kaminski, elected as CPA president in December, said he hopes to use his decades of experience, including working patrol, tactical unit and gang suppression, will bring CPS executives a new perspective.

During his address Wednesday, Kaminski, a 30-year-veteran of the force, said he'll tackle a few key areas as CPA president and representative of Calgary’s officers, including officer-involved shootings.

“Our citizens and the media have legitimate concerns after 10 police shootings in the year 2016, and you know what? They have a right to ask questions,” he said. “Our officers are deeply affected by all of these tragic occurrences and we share those same concerns.”

Kaminski said the last thing that officer want is “to be forced into a situation where we must use deadly force.”

“The fact is, right now our frontline is responding to situations far to frequently that force them to make life and death decisions,” he said, adding that these officers are responding as police training dictates.

The president said the CPA’s goal is not to go down the same path in 2017, and would prefer to address the issue at the root cause and deal with the criminals carrying out the crimes before it gets to that point.

Another issue Kaminski hopes to zero in on is workplace issues like bullying and harassment within CPS. He said he hopes Chief Roger Chaffin and his executive team can begin to fix it and that they can come up with solutions together.