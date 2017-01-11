Calgary snow clearing complaints down 1,400 over last year

Snow problem? No problem!

Despite three weeks of snow providing a cold winter’s blanket the city hasn’t seen the same level of snow related 311 complaints.

According to the most recent stats, Between November 2015 and the first week of January 2016, the city was getting an average of 82 calls per day. In the same nine-week period this year, the city’s seen 61 calls a day.

But there’s a reason or two behind the figures. According to the city the snow has just started, whereas last year the city was walloped with an early snow blanket.

Shara Rashka, who is an avid inner-city walker said she sees the same amount of sidewalk snow clearing every year, and hasn’t noticed anything out of the ordinary this time around.

“I think depending on the area of the city you walk in, and your individual mobility, it probably could be better,” Rashka said. “Even I, who has good boots and am relatively flexible and mobile have tripped over part of the sidewalk.”

Kyle Andrew another resident said his immediate neighbours don’t help keep walks clear, but in general his other neighbours lend a helping hand.

“Just a street over, there's this elderly lady who is constantly getting told to go inside when she is seen shovelling,” Andrew said. “ She can focus on other things, and her neighbours shovel for her.”

Most of the calls coming in are for sidewalk clearing. In Calgary, the bylaw specifies that property owners are responsible for clearing adjacent walks within 24 hours, and failure to do so results in warnings, and then if the snow still isn’t gone, the city removes it at the owner’s cost.

According to Susan Wall, a city bylaw inspector, this isn’t a process that takes a few hours, depending on the warning process, and depending on route priority it could take days. The city often has people call back to let them know the offending snow piles are still there – even though the process to get them moved is ongoing.

Wall said the most she’s seen someone shell out is $600 – ouch. But it all depends on how big the job is.

“If the sidewalk isn’t shovelled from the snow it makes it very hard for people to manoeuvre their way from the sidewalk,” Wall said. “If you’ve got anyone who has got mobility issues…it’s pretty important from a safety point of view that it’s cleared.”

Despite the high cost, Wall said there’s unfortunately repeat offenders.

Pedestrian safety on slippery road crossings

When it comes to keeping safe on the sidewalks, Calgary police are advising walkers and drivers to look out for each other, make sure to have eye contact, and give a few extra seconds before speeding through an intersection, or crossing a street.

“Cars will be sliding as opposed to slowing, make sure that they actually are stopping for you,” said Sgt. Colin Foster, with the collision reconstruction unit. “And the same thing for drivers. Pay a bit more attention. Is the pedestrian paying attention or are they just walking out?”

Although the data on winter collisions can’t easily be parsed out, Foster said anecdotally the winter roads make for more close calls and crashes between pedestrians and vehicles.

Hoods and scarves can cut down on peripheral vision, which puts vulnerable pedestrians at risk.

“People are cold and want to get back inside, I get it, but we want you to get inside and not struck by a vehicle,” Foster said. “I’ve dealt with several quite serious crashes where people are all wrapped up, and literally have this tiny little view of their world through the scarves.”