Demand for medically assisted death higher than anticipated: AHS

Nearly three Albertans a week are exercising their right to die – a number that has surprised Alberta health officials.

In February 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down a federal prohibition on physician-assisted deaths.

Federal legislation guiding medically-assisted deaths came into effect in June.

According to Alberta Health Services, 71 Albertans have been provided with a medically-assisted death since it became available – 20 of them in the Calgary Zone.

“At the beginning we were not surprised by the numbers,” said Dr. James Silvius, lead for medical assistance in dying preparedness at Alberta Health Services (AHS).

“We expected they would taper off a bit, but we haven’t seen the demand going down and average 2-3 taking place a week across the province.”

He said the demand has been higher than anticipated, but consistent with other provinces.

The most-cited health conditions in patients have been cancer, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“I don’t know what I was expecting in terms of numbers, but I don’t think it’s necessarily surprising,” said Bradley Peter, director of Dying with Dignity Canada.

He said it’s more important that the legislation is working as it should, and not acting as a barrier.

“I think we need to be collecting really rigorous data to understand if we’re missing an important group of the population who wants access to this, but is continually denied,” Peter said.