Fake trees, décor, not for live Christmas tree drop off: City of Calgary

Some Calgarians are so glad to get the holidays out of house and home, they’re tossing decorations along with their real trees.

It’s almost a week into the city’s new Christmas tree collection program. Instead of going door to door, they’re picking up trees at 16 collection locations across the city.

So far, more than 10,000 trees have been collected. This is putting the program on track to mulch just as many Christmas firs as in previous years, when the city was doing a door-to-door tree pickup service.

“We’re really happy with how Calgarians are responding to the program this year,” said Sharon Howland leader of program management with waste and recycling services.

Citizens are mixed on the new program, one Calgarian told Metro they’ve seen trees dumped on the side of Stoney Trail.

But trees aren’t the only thing the city is trashing with this program. The city is seeing tannenbaums delivered with all the dressing, sometimes even the stand.

“We see improperly prepared trees,” Howland said. “People leaving them wrapped in bags, we see a lot of decorations and lights left on them, tree stands – which is odd – but we do see quite a few trees with the stands attached.”

The city’s seeing more natural wreathes dropped off, but those are problematic too because they have a metal backing.

What’s even stranger are the Calgarians who opt to toss their plastic trees in with the real deal. And no, the city confirms those firs can’t be mulched.

“It’s definitely not where they want them, they’re not an acceptable material,” Howland said. “We’d much rather see them donated, people are always looking for Christmas decorations.”

Trees that aren’t prepped properly have to be undressed before loading, if not they pose a serious risk to the city’s equipment. Howland said these mistakes can also lead the program to be less efficient, and incur more costs.