Chief of police creates policy aimed at limiting officer-involved shootings at vehicles
In 2016 there were 10 Calgary police officer-involved shootings, five of which involved motor vehicles
In an effort to curb officer-involved shootings Calgary’s chief of police said he’s recently introduced new policies focused on shooting at vehicles, or rather, not shooting at them.
“It really goes to the idea of a mission statement and that we clearly understand our priority to public safety, officer safety and duty of care to an offender,” he said.
The chief said the policies have already been presented to the membership and Calgary Police
In 2016 there were 10 officer-involved shootings in Calgary, five of which involved shooting at moving vehicles.
“This particular policy will have a lot to do with the issues around motor vehicles and shooting at motor vehicles and making sure we’re doing the things that are most likely to resolve an issue safely,” said Chaffin. “Recovery of a vehicle and apprehensions are secondary to our goals of safety.”
Training around these policies will likely begin within a few weeks, according to the chief.
