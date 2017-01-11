Union president blames 'crime wave' for increased Calgary police shootings

CALGARY — The new president of Calgary's police union says a crime wave in the city is largely responsible for a record number of officer-involved shootings last year.

Les Kaminski of the 2,200-member Calgary Police Association says officers want to deal with the black eye the force has received over the last 18 months.

In 2016, Calgary recorded 10 shootings by police — five of them fatal — as well as complaints of sexual harassment and bullying of some female officers.

Kaminski says an increase in drug use has led to a jump in property crimes and car thefts.

He says half the shootings last year involved attempts to stop suspects driving stolen vehicles.