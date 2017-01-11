Union president blames 'crime wave' for increased Calgary police shootings
CALGARY — The new president of Calgary's police union says a crime wave in the city is largely responsible for a record number of officer-involved shootings last year.
Les Kaminski of the 2,200-member Calgary Police Association says officers want to deal with the black eye the force has received over the last 18 months.
In 2016, Calgary recorded 10 shootings by police — five of them fatal — as well as complaints of sexual harassment and bullying of some female officers.
Kaminski says an increase in drug use has led to a jump in property crimes and car thefts.
He says half the shootings last year involved attempts to stop suspects driving stolen vehicles.
Kaminski says the association would like to see resources allocated to head off such crime so officers don't have to react in life-and-death situations.