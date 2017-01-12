3 Calgary paramedics hurt when dealing with man inside home; police arrest him
CALGARY — A man is in custody after three paramedics were hurt while responding to a call to a Calgary home.
Calgary police say around 8:30 a.m., a man inside a home at Stanley Road and 39 St. S.W. became aggressive with EMS.
The paramedics were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not considered serious.
Police and the Emergency Response Team surrounded the home and tried to get the man to come out, then they sent in a dog a robot camera.
Police went in the home and took the man into custody, saying he will be charged with assault.
