Banff RCMP seize marijuana from local business

Nine people associated with the Canna Clinic in Banff were arrested without incident for selling marijuana on their premises, according to Banff RCMP.



After executing a search warrant, the Banff RCMP seized a “substantial” amount of marijuana and a marijuana concentrate known as Shatter, from the business located in the Bear Street mall on Tuesday.

According to a media release, several Banff residents and neighbouring businesses were concerned the Canna Clinic was selling marijuana to customers and alerted authorities, prompting the Banff RCMP to open an investigation.

Canna Clinic had a business license to sell paraphernalia related to marijuana consumption “until such time that the sale of recreational marijuana became legalized,” according to the RCMP.