Calgary police charge man in relation to BMO branch robbery

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a robbery at a Bank of Montreal branch earlier this week.

Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man entered the BMO in the 3800 block of Memorial Drive NE. He presented the teller with a robbery note that claimed he was armed and demanded money.

Police said, for unknown reasons the man fled the bank before obtaining any more.

After the robbery, officers responded to an unrelated call in the 300 block of 5 Ave NE. They realized the man they were dealing with at that call matched the description of the bank robbery suspect. The man was arrested and charged.

Bradley Alberta Kingcott, 34, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of robbery.