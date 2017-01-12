Garland Trial: Liknes, O'Brien family statement

Jury selection has been completed and the trial is set to begin for the man accused of killing two Calgary grandparents and their grandson in 2014.

Douglas Garland, 56, was arrested following the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien in June, 2014.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder in a five-week trial that begins Monday.

On Thursday, the family issued a statement through the Calgary Police Service:

This is a statement on behalf of the families of Alvin and Kathryn Liknes and Nathan O’Brien.

We are giving a written statement at this time and are not planning to field any questions, or provide any interviews during the trial. We may provide a statement at the end of the trial, but we do not know if we will be available for interviews. Please respect our wishes for privacy during this incredibly stressful time. We will come to you if we wish to comment.

"It has been two and a half years since Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were taken from us. Our pain has not lessened during this time.

The next five weeks of this trial will be very difficult for us. We can only hope that at the end of this grueling time we will find justice for Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.