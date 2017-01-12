Nenshi says he likes idea of a downtown Calgary economic summit

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he likes the idea of a downtown economic summit for Calgary.

Couns. Druh Farrell and Evan Woolley are pitching the idea of a summit in a notice of motion at Monday’s council meeting.

With help from Calgary Economic Development, they want to get stakeholders into a room to discuss what the city could do to address the downtown’s growing vacancy rate, which is near 30 per cent.

“Do you just wait until the economy comes back up and have those same tenants come back, or do you find a way where people who have been priced out of downtown for a long time because it was too expensive can now set up downtown?” asked Nenshi.

He said he knows newer tech companies are interested in business incubators, as opposed to traditional office space, and that landlords may have some interesting ideas about how to address this as well.

Coun. Farrell said the city may need to change zoning laws or take other steps to allow for flexibility.

Nenshi agrees that new ideas need to be tried to address the downtown vacancy problem.