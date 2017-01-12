Calgary police release video showing dangers related to stolen vehicles
In 2016 there were 4,879 reported stolen vehicles in Calgary—a 51 per cent hike from the five-year average.
Auto theft continues to be a problem plaguing citizens of Calgary and the police—but it’s often preventable, according to CPS, who are releasing footage of stolen vehicles to demonstrate the impact on public safety.
“Typically, one in four stolen vehicles were taken with the keys inside. Yesterday morning alone, 14 vehicles were stolen that were left running with the keys inside,” said CPS Thursday.
Police said not only do these stolen vehicles often end up being driven in a dangerous manner, they are also used for the purposes of other crimes, including robberies, break and enters and drug crimes.
In order to demonstrate the impact stolen vehicles can have on both public and officer safety CPS has released
The video provided by CPS shows a few examples of incidents that are occurring frequently in Calgary. The video includes a vehicle narrowly missing a pedestrian on a sidewalk, two carjacking’s and vehicles being driven at extreme speeds into oncoming traffic and through red lights.
“Beyond the risk to public safety, each stolen vehicle requires a significant amount of police resources to track, recover, investigate and lay charges,” said CPS. “In addition to the time spent on these calls by specialty resources including
TIPS FROM CALGARY POLICE
• Report suspicious people and activity immediately by calling 403-266-1234 or 9-1-1 for a crime in progress.
• Never leave a vehicle running and unattended. Vehicles with push-button starts can easily be driven away if a thief gets into the vehicle. Not all vehicles are equipped with an immobilizer, which shuts off a vehicle if it is driven a certain distance away from the corresponding key fob.
• Install a remote starter if possible.
• Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves.
• Always keep your vehicle locked. Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle. Never leave children unattended in a running vehicle.