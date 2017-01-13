Albertans taking advantage of free Parks Canada passes
Free Parks Canada Discovery Passes are available to be ordered online or picked up at any Parks Canada location across the country
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Albertans and Ontarians are top of the list when it comes to taking advantage of Parks Canada’s free park passes in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.
Natalie Fay, chief of media relations at Parks Canada said as of December 1,
“There was a bit of confusion around this, but the passes are actually available for order or for pick-up at any of our Parks Canada locations across the country for the entire year,” she said.
Some fees within the Parks Canada locations— like camping,
Fay said there has been an overwhelming response to the free discovery passes celebrating Canada’s 150. Fay said although they don’t have
“It’s definitely been more than we would usually see, but we’re certainly happy to see people ordering their passes,” she said.
Fay said Parks Canada will be offering many programs to celebrate 150, including their learn-to-camp program for