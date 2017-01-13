Calgary police investigate two random sexual assaults

Uninvited touching of two women in the communities of Banff Trail and Sunnyside has Calgary police investigating the alleged sexual assaults.

According to police around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was walking near the intersection of 22 Street NW and 25 Avenue NW when a man approached the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Later that day, at approximately 8:40 p.m., another woman was walking on the pathway outside of the Calgary Curling Club at 720 3 St. NW, when it is believed the same man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police said it appears that both attacks were random.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 6’ tall, with a slim build and facial stubble. He was wearing a green jacket with fur around the hood at the time of both attacks.