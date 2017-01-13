Four of 12 firearms stolen from Calgary Cabela’s recovered

Alberta police forces have recovered four of the 12 guns swiped from a Calgary sporting goods store last April.

Police were called to the Cabela's location at 851 - 64 Ave NE around 6:30 a.m. April 19, 2016 after reports of a break and enter at the store.

Officers arrived to find the front doors on the north side of the building had been smashed and that 12 weapons were taken. The break-in happened around 4:40 a.m., police said, but it wasn't noticed until workers arrived two hours later.

Staff Sgt. Brad Moore said Calgary police have recovered three of the stolen weapons and arrested and charged three people, and Edmonton police have recovered one stolen weapon.

“The investigation is still ongoing to determine who did or didn’t steal them,” he said. “We’re pursuing some leads to that and we have some forensics and outstanding materials at the lab that might help solidify some of that.”

Jason Wilkening and Krystal Mundel were arrested and charged after police stopped them in Calgary’s community of Pineridge and discovered a stolen 22-calibre rifle and a stolen Glock 21 in their vehicle.

Jas Deep Brar was arrested and charged by CPS in December after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle police recovered a stolen 9 mm handgun.

Edmonton police have also recovered a .22 calibre handgun stolen from Cabela’s.

Moore said although they aren’t sure yet if these individuals carried out the theft, they’ve caught people who are, at minimum , peripherally involved.

“From a policing perspective, any time we get any kind of weapons—especially firearms— off the street it’s a huge benefit for us and for the safety of the public as well,” he said.

Moore said it doesn’t appear the firearms were used in any shootings, though they have heard allegations the weapons were pointed at people.