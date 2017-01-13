News / Calgary

Karen Hines tackles feminism, sleep deprivation and eating animals

All The Little Animals I Have Eaten opens at High Performance Rodeo

The players on-stage are all fragments of the main character’s imagination, taking on different roles.

Aaron Chatha / Metro

The players on-stage are all fragments of the main character’s imagination, taking on different roles.

A fifth wave feminist stays up for 24 days straight working on a graphic novel based on her experiences at a boutique living space for women.

Eventually her imagination kicks into high gear as ghosts, avatars and well-dressed figments of her mind reveal themselves.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Karen Hines brings a new comedy to the stage for this year’s High Performance Rodeo festival. All The Little Animals I Have Eaten is inspired by the Bechdal Test – which challenges works for fiction to have more than one female character, and have the characters talk to each other about something other than a man.

Hines fragmented narratives talk us through what might seem like mundane conversations – like an insurance adjuster talking to a women after an accident, or someone who’s stolen intellectual property from another women – but the writers trademark wit and insight breathes a surreal tone into the situations.

“The script has been shaped a lot through the rehearsal process,” said actress Georgina Beaty, who plays a fragment of the main character’s psyche. “Karen’s wonderful and has a really specific and dark sense of humour . She’s obsessed with language – her language is sort of phenomenal, delightful and fast.”

The play sets itself in the eatery of this boutique living space – itself a skewering of women’s only hotels from the 50s and 60s – where there are a number of little animals available to eat. A cursory look at the play’s title will tell you the animals are a running theme.

“There are little animals all throughout the play, and I think she’s asking, ‘what right do I have to my life and to consume another animal,’” Beaty explained.

The play just opened, and runs until Jan. 21.

For more information, visit www.hprodeo.ca.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...