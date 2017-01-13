Karen Hines tackles feminism, sleep deprivation and eating animals
All The Little Animals I Have Eaten opens at High Performance Rodeo
A fifth wave feminist stays up for 24 days straight working on a graphic novel based on her experiences at a boutique living space for women.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Karen Hines brings a new comedy to the stage for this year’s
Hines fragmented narratives talk us through what might seem like mundane conversations – like an insurance adjuster talking to
“The script has been shaped a lot through the rehearsal process,” said actress Georgina Beaty, who plays a fragment of the main character’s psyche. “Karen’s wonderful and has a really specific and dark sense of
The play sets itself in the eatery of this boutique living space – itself a skewering of women’s only hotels from the 50s and 60s – where there are a number of little animals available to eat. A cursory look at the play’s title will tell you the animals are a running theme.
“There are little animals all throughout the play, and I think she’s asking, ‘what right do I have to my life and to consume another animal,’” Beaty explained.
The play just
For more information, visit www.hprodeo.ca.