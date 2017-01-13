Calgary police ask public for help with their investigation into fatal September assault

A September 2015 assault in the city’s southwest has turned fatal and is now being investigated by the Calgary police as a homicide.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 around 11 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 1600 block of 42 Street SW, for reports of an unconscious man. When police arrived they found a man in life-threatening condition and transported to hospital by EMS.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, the victim succumbed to his injuries, prompting the CPS homicide unit to take over the investigation.

The victim is identified as Trevor Jordan Lomond, 33, of Calgary.

Investigators believe the public may have more information about the events that unfolded in September.