Networking and English tea with the Queen: Theatre Calgary launches Green Room program for young professionals
First Thursday night of each new play run, theatre goers can get $10 off their ticket (using the code greenroom) and access to the Green Room lounge
Theatre Calgary is offering a new way for young professionals to network – over tea and biscuits, and under the watchful eye of Her Majesty The Queen.
“This is one of our efforts to reach out, especially to the younger demographic, and make sure Theatre Calgary is a warm, inviting and vital place to them as a part of the city and their lives,” explained executive director Colleen Smith.
on the first Thursday night of each new play run,
Everyone gets a free drink and some snacks – this time it's English tea sandwiches, in
It's a little different each time, to add a unique element relating to the play.
"For me,
In a year where attendance numbers have fallen, Theatre Calgary is hoping to ignite the imaginations of a group that hasn't been taking part in the
For more information, visit www.theatrecalgary.com.