Networking and English tea with the Queen: Theatre Calgary launches Green Room program for young professionals

Theatre Calgary is offering a new way for young professionals to network – over tea and biscuits, and under the watchful eye of Her Majesty The Queen.

The theatre has launched the Green Room program in an effort to get more Calgarians into theatre .

“This is one of our efforts to reach out, especially to the younger demographic, and make sure Theatre Calgary is a warm, inviting and vital place to them as a part of the city and their lives,” explained executive director Colleen Smith.

Here are the details: on the first Thursday night of each new play run, theatre goers can get $10 off their ticket (using the code greenroom ) and access to the Green Room lounge, which is open one hour before the show and during intermission.

Everyone gets a free drink and some snacks – this time it’s English tea sandwiches, in honour of the Queen.

It’s a little different each time, to add a unique element relating to the play.

“For me, theatre ’s one of the ways I challenge how I look at the world,” said Alex Kingcott, from the Green Room committee.

In a year where attendance numbers have fallen, Theatre Calgary is hoping to ignite the imaginations of a group that hasn’t been taking part in the theatre scene. It also allows them to meet people their own age, with similar interests, in a more upscale but relaxed setting.