Three Calgary EMS workers injured during call in Parkhill

Three EMS practitioners were themselves taken to hospital after a physical altercation with a patient on a call Thursday morning.

Adam Loria, public information officer with EMS, said the three were responding to a call at a private residence in Parkhill around 8 a.m. when the incident happened.

The 911 call had come from a family member.

Loria said shortly after the crew arrived, there was a physical altercation that happened between the patient and the EMS staff, resulting in minor soft tissue injuries for the three.

They were taken to hospital where they remain, and in good spirits. They have been offered counselling services.

Calgary police say a standoff followed the incident. A man was arrested inside the home around noon by a CPS tactical unit.

Loria said Paramedics and EMS professionals occasionally face situations such as this.