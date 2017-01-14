Calgary's Syrian newcomers embrace the weather by hitting the slopes

Syrian refugees may not be used to the string of subzero days but Calgary’s newest residents are embracing the weather the Canadian way.

With winter firmly gripping Alberta’s largest city, newcomers are heading to the mountains to enjoy themselves.

As part of a booster travel program organized on by the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society, buses are available to bring them to the national parks to take in some of the best nature in the country.

CCIS CEO Fariborz Birjandian said getting out and embracing the culture, both summer and winter, is something his organization has been preaching for some time.

"They get the whole experience, taking the gondola, going up the mountain and having lunch and dinner together," he said.

So far, four trips have been made for a total of around 200 people.

However, it's not all about shredding powder and sipping hot chocolate.

Birjandian said simply getting out as a community being able to discuss feelings and thoughts is a vital step in getting settled in a new country, especially when it comes to watching the horrific scenes play out in their former home.

"These things will stay with these people forever. I left Iran 30 years ago, and when we get together as friends we still talk about it," he said.

“It is something they will always follow, as they at one point they were part of the story. Many of these people are orthodox Christians and they were targeted in Aleppo," he added

According to City of Calgary statistics, over 1,500 refugees have arrived in the region since November 2015, with some 60 percent under the age of 17.

That stat raises its own unique set of problems; the language barrier for a group of individuals looking to break into a dwindling workforce.

"Overall they’re doing okay. We meet with them and we talk them through any issues they may have," Birjandian said.

He adds the transition from 14 months ago is astounding, as many couldn't even point out on a map where they currently lived.

"I can tell you, the kids who came a year ago and didn’t speak much English can now have full conversations in English; they’re making a big advance," he added.

Birjandian said the support from the government and the community has been above and beyond what he expected.