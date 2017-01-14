Child in hospital after ingesting 'noxious substance' in Pineridge home

One young child was taken to a Calgary hospital after ingesting a poisonous substance on Friday.

Calgary police said they were called to a home in the 3000 block of 56 st NE around 9 p.m. and when they arrived they found a person doing CPR on the child.

The child, said to be pre-school aged, remains in hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition. A second child is said to have no injuries after it was confirmed he had not ingested any of the substance.