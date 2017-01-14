News / Calgary

Child in hospital after ingesting 'noxious substance' in Pineridge home

The child, said to be pre-school aged, remains in hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

Metro file photo

One young child was taken to a Calgary hospital after ingesting a poisonous substance on Friday.

Calgary police said they were called to a home in the 3000 block of 56 st NE around 9 p.m. and when they arrived they found a person doing CPR on the child.

The child, said to be pre-school aged, remains in hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition. A second child is said to have no injuries after it was confirmed he had not ingested any of the substance.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continues. 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...