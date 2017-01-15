Calgary ‘academics’ explore witchcraft and fringe science

Hex or Hoax? The Faculty of Lesser-Known Arts & Sciences extends a warty finger of invitation to Calgarians to learn about casting and removing curses, and how magic tricks have won wars.

The Faculty, which is made up of real and not-so-real academics, regularly hosts events to explore fringe science topics. This time, it’s the cross section of natural and supernatural.

“For example, Jay Ingram is presenting a true passion project of his, which is the Piltdown Man and it’s hoax,” explained organizer Claudia Bustos. “But I’m presenting on the Canadian history of hexes and hoaxes, which is both real and questionable.”

The Piltown Man purported to be the missing link between modern man and primitive humans – the hoax fooled much of the scientific community in 1912.

Bustos will present questionable facts – some true, some not – about history. For example, did you know, in between the sections of dining and dashing and forging cheques in the criminal code, there’s a section about the legalities of being committed for the crime of witchcraft.

“There have been about five people, if not more, in the past 10 years in Ontario and Quebec that have been fined and criminally charged for swindling people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for claiming they were witches,” she explains. “It’s something the legal system takes quite seriously.”

Other speakers will talk about how to identify if you’ve been cursed – and what to do about it.

The group presents everything with the utmost seriousness, even if they’re not being very serious at all.