Calgary first responder to undergo surgery

A Calgary emergency responder will have to undergo surgery to repair his finger after a standoff with a patient on Thursday morning.

A total of three EMS practioners are recovering for minor, soft tissue injuiries sustained while at a call in a Parkland private residence.



They'll remain off-duty, according to an update from EMS.

The EMS responder who sustained significant finger damage will undergo surgery on Monday. Following the incident, the practitioners were offered counselling services.

EMS said both the injured individuals and their families “have the full support of Emergency Medical Services,” in the statement.