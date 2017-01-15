News / Calgary

Calgary first responder to undergo surgery

Three EMS practitioners sustained minor soft tissue injuries from a physical altercation with a patient on Thursday

One first responder will have finger-repair surgery on Monday.

METRO FILE

One first responder will have finger-repair surgery on Monday.

A Calgary emergency responder will have to undergo surgery to repair his finger after a standoff with a patient on Thursday morning.

A total of three EMS practioners are recovering for minor, soft tissue injuiries sustained while at a call in a Parkland private residence.

They'll remain off-duty, according to an update from EMS.

The EMS responder who sustained significant finger damage will undergo surgery on Monday. Following the incident, the practitioners were offered counselling services. 

EMS said both the injured individuals and their families “have the full support of Emergency Medical Services,” in the statement.

A man inside the home was arrested following a standoff with police.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...