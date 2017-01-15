Donation keeps The Alex Dental Health Bus rolling

A visit with the dentist can be hard to swallow for many of us.

But for many Calgarians who don’t have access to dental care, The Alex Dental Health Bus is a welcome sight.

The unique bus is equipped with two complete operatories, two digital x-ray units, sanitation supplies, and even a wheelchair lift.

The first Dental Access Clinic of the year left 16 clients smiling on Sunday – people who would not have received care otherwise because of financial and social barriers.

“No person should be in pain just because they lack resources,” said Dr. Craig Young, managing partner and dentist at Orijin Integrated Dentistry, where the Dental Health bus parked outside on Sunday.

His team provided the care, and The Alex provided the clients.

“When families are going paycheque to paycheque trying to meet their basic needs, (a $5,000 estimate for dental work is) unreachable for them,” said Denise Kokaram, program lead of The Alex Dental Health Bus.

According to Kokaram, there are 200 people on the waitlist at any given time, and many require more than a quick polish.

“For many of our clients, their needs are so great that they require multiple appointments,” she said.

Kokaram’s team is hoping to provide monthly Dental Access Clinics this year – and a recent $150,000 donation from dentalcorp, a Canadian network of dental practices, is certainly going to help.