AARCS welcomes Calgary's first puppies and kittens of the year

Listen up for those purrs, woofs and awws – the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) has welcomed its first litter of 2017 puppies and kittens.

Momma dog Ginger came into AARCS at the end of December, and was very pregnant.

On Jan. 2, she had a little of eight puppies – six females and two males. They’re all healthy and currently living in a foster home, awaiting vaccinations, deworming and more.

On the feline side of the fence, Penny the cat welcomed five newborn kittens to the world. AARCS was told Penny was passed from home to home while pregnant, until a citizen called into AARCS.

Given her name was Penny, the rest of her litter were named after Big Bang Theory characters: Amy, Leonard, Howard, Raj and Sheldon. They’re all in loving foster homes being nursed to good health.