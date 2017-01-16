American businesses eye vacant Calgary offices

The election of Donald Trump has caused some American companies to look to Calgary as a possible new locale to set up shop.



Mary Moran, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, said as the organization tasked with selling the city to outside businesses, they’ve been fielding a lot of calls.



“Americans are concerned,” she said. “We have a lot of inquiries, both individuals as well as companies interested in Calgary.”



Many of the calls are from Canadians who set up businesses in Silicon Valley, but now are looking for a change. Rents are notoriously high in the San Francisco Bay area, while there are deals to be had with Calgary’s high downtown office vacancy rate.



Moran said it's not dissimilar to the night of the election, when Canada’s immigration website crashed, presumably from Americans looking into how to come here.



Jeff Thomson, principal senior vice president with Core Commercial Real Estate, said they’ve been meeting with clients who’ve flown in to show them what’s available.



While there are some big name companies, there haven’t been many commitments yet.



“We’re starting to notice a few more larger clients poking around but there hasn’t been a huge uptake yet. I think people are still waiting to see what that effect of Trump will be,” he said.



Moran thinks it isn’t just available office space that’s drawing interest.



“You can’t underestimate talent and our young population,” she said. “We have the most productive workforce in the country.”