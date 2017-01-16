Calgarian flees bullets as five die in Mexico club shooting

Gunshots, and sparks are vivid memories for one Calgarian, now landed safe in Canada after a night of pounding electronic music turned into a terrifying massacre.



Five people reportedly died and 15 more were injured after a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen opened fire on the venue early Monday morning. Among the dead, according to a statement from the BPM Festival, were three members of the security team, trying to keep revellers safe inside.



Aleks Samardzija, from Calgary, was inside the club, and said he was feet away from the gunfire. He said his friend rushed to hide behind a wooden couch after hearing gunshots, seeing the red glow of bullets, and smelling gun powder.



For approximately fifteen minutes that’s where he stayed, watching as other people “booked it” out of the club, some frantically jumping over each other to find a way out. Then, slowly, he said police came into the building, guns drawn.



“We laid low,” Samardzija said. “We literally had to jump over a dead body to get out the door.”



He and a group of 10 friends are regulars to the festival. They meet up each year to enjoy the music, but Samardzija said he may be taking a year away from the festival.



“We just laid low and tried to be safe, we were all covering each other,” Samardzija said. “It feels good to be home, I’m in a safe place now.”



State Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech ruled out any terror attack, but said the shooting erupted when festival security personnel tried to stop a man from entering the club with a gun.



State officials said the dead included two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian. The gunman apparently fled.



Kirk Wilson, identified in Mexican reports as among five people killed, was a fixture of the Toronto nightclub scene, serving as a bouncer for years.



Longtime friend Neil Forester said Wilson was working security at the annual BPM Festival and was one of several people from the Toronto area lending a hand to the festival's Canadian organizers.



“He was just a genuine, one-of-a-kind guy,” said Forester, who described Wilson as having no ego and no attitude. “He was the first guy you called whenever you needed something.”