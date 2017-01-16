Calgarians share true love stories

Love was in the air at the annual Calgary Wedding Fair on Sunday. Metro approached the brides and grooms to be, and asked them the mushiest question we could think of:

What’s your love story?

Rebecca Webb and Brian Butts

Rebecca: He’s my landlord. My Dad used to walk the dog at the same park as him. I was looking for a place to rent, I looked at his basement and rented it out, and we hit it off.

Brian: It was about a month of hanging out, trying to keep it professional, but it was pretty tough looking across the table at her. Things just took off from there.

I guess she wasn’t happy with the basement suite – she wanted to move upstairs.

Mike Spencer and Samantha Milner

Mike: Tinder. She had a cute little dog, and I’m a big lover of dogs.

Samantha: He was cute.

Mike: She was so easy to talk to, so easy to hang out with. We just clicked.

Jaymee Coyes

We have a gazebo in Banff that we carved our initials into. He took me back there this past New Year’s and carved, “Will you marry me?” below our initials. Then I turned around, and he was on his knees.

Kate

He took my for a walk in the dark, got down on one knee and said, “Will you marry me?” Then he opened the box with the ring in it, there was a really bright light shining on the ring and it blinded me.

When he said, "Will you marry me?" I said, "Why is there a light?" Then I realized he was proposing to me and I said yes.

Tanya Goetz

We went to junior high together, and then in high school started dating. We didn’t like each other at first, but then something clicked and we’re soul mates now.

We went for a hike, we got lost, but that was on purpose, and then he got down on one knee. It was really romantic.

Prunella Fernandes

We met through my friends Val. We got along, had a lot in common.